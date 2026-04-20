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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 4/20/26: Strait of Hormuz, Iron Nation

Tony Katz: Strait of Hormuz, Bob & Tom Show, Iron Nation

Published on April 20, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

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Who controls the Strait of Hormuz?

Gerry Dick talks Bob & Tom Show, Chicago Bears, Iron Nation

In honor of Bob Kevoian

What’s that TV Theme Song?   

Redemption Monday – The Practice

Now Democrats are calling for an end to “Jungle Primaries” in California. 

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