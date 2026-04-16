Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 4/16/26: China, Iran, Lebanon, Sweeney

China putting the pressure on Iran China will not sell to Iran – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/live-updates-iran-war-ceasefire-deadline-peace-talks/

Israel attacks on Hezbollah more lethal than the pager attack Israel hits Hezbollah hard – https://www.foxnews.com/world/israeli-strike-hezbollah-more-devastating-than-2024-pager-attack-idf-says Israel – Lebanon talks the first in decades Israel wants France nowhere the negotiatians Trump Truth

Sydney Sweeney is back in jeans – https://pagesix.com/2026/04/15/style/sydney-sweeney-returns-with-second-american-eagle-campaign-after-controversy/