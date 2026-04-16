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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 4/16/26: China, Iran, Lebanon, Sweeney

Tony Katz: China, Iran, Lebanon, Sidney Sweeney, Graham Platner, Mamdani: Tax The Rich

Published on April 16, 2026

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China putting the pressure on Iran

China will not sell to Iran – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/live-updates-iran-war-ceasefire-deadline-peace-talks/

Israel attacks on Hezbollah more lethal than the pager attack

Israel hits Hezbollah hard – https://www.foxnews.com/world/israeli-strike-hezbollah-more-devastating-than-2024-pager-attack-idf-says

Israel – Lebanon talks the first in decades

Israel wants France nowhere the negotiatians

Trump Truth

Sydney Sweeney is back in jeans – https://pagesix.com/2026/04/15/style/sydney-sweeney-returns-with-second-american-eagle-campaign-after-controversy/

And Democrats are STILL supporting this guy – https://jewishinsider.com/2026/04/graham-platner-praise-hamas-killed-israeli-soldiers/

Mamdani: Tax the rich

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