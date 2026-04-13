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Tyrese Haliburton Talks Injury, Battle with Shingles, and More

Tyrese Haliburton Talks Injury Recovery, Battle with Shingles, and More

Published on April 13, 2026

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Tyrese Haliburton Speaks to
Source: Indiana Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS–Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton discussed his battle with shingles, his recovery from a torn right Achilles tendon, and more on Monday afternoon.

Haliubrton tore his Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals last season and missed all of the 2025-26 campaign. The team went 19-63 in his absence. On top of the Achilles problem, Haliburton was diagnosed with shingles in late February. Shingles is a painful rash caused by the reactivation of the same virus that causes chickenpox.

In front of reporters on Monday, Haliburton opened up about the difficulties shingles has caused.

“I would tell anybody over 50 years old to get the shot first of all. This has sucked. My Dad had it in the Finals on his stomach. A lot of people get it there, but mine has been on my face,” said Haliburton.

He says he wasn’t itchy initially, but then the itching started after a couple of weeks.

“Once the rash went away, the itching came and it’s been miserable,” said Haliburton.

Haliburton says he’s been taking “unbelievable amounts of medication and it hasn’t worked.” It’s also caused him to gain weight.

“That’s been a topic of conversation on social media and stuff, but what can you do?,” said Haliburton.

As for what Haliburton has been doing, he’s been back to playing 5-on-5 and being more active on the court. That’s something he’s been longing for while going through the rehabilitation process.

“I’m doing everything without limitations. Our interns have been amazing in helping push me. I’m doing everything,” said Haliburton.

He also says he doesn’t think about the Achilles anymore.

“I’m not really all that concerned. People are asking me ‘are you going right anymore than you should?’ and I was like, ‘look I don’t go left anyways,” said Haliburton, which made the reporters laugh.

The team has been looking forward to moving on to next season.

“Everybody has got to take the summer and do the right things all summer, so their bodies can last for 100+ games next year,” said Haliburton.


The Pacers 19-63 record in 2025-26 was their worst overall record in franchise history. The NBA Draft will be held in June at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

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