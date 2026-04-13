Listen Live
Close
Local

Stutzman: Indiana Can Pause Gas Tax, Washington Can’t

He also addressed President Donald Trump’s proposed 2027 budget.

Published on April 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rep. Marlin Stutzman...
Source: Bill Clark / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS –U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman said Friday he supports suspending Indiana’s gas tax, but says the federal government doesn’t have the financial room to do the same.

Democrats in Congress have proposed halting the federal gas tax, currently 18.4 cents per gallon, through Oct. 1. In an interview with WISH-TV’s for “All INdiana Politics,” Stutzman, an Indiana Republican, warned the move could put road funding and infrastructure projects at risk. He said he backs Gov. Mike Braun’s decision to pause Indiana’s sales tax on gasoline, which is 17.2 cents per gallon. The order does not impact Indiana’s separate fuel excise tax or diesel fuel.

“Washington doesn’t have a surplus, unlike Indiana,” Stutzman said. “So, I think Gov. Braun has more flexibility because he has his budget in balance.”

Stutzman also weighed in on tensions with Iran, saying he does not believe the conflict will end with Iran still able to block the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for global oil. He said he believes Iran’s leadership may be more willing to negotiate than public statements suggest, and urged attention to actions rather than rhetoric.

He also addressed President Donald Trump’s proposed 2027 budget, which would eliminate the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP, and community services block grants. The administration says the plan would save about $4 billion.

Federal data shows more than 120,000 Indiana households received heating assistance in the most recent budget year. Stutzman said LIHEAP has largely helped subsidize higher utility costs and argued the focus should be on pressuring utilities to lower rates.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Tyrese Haliburton Speaks to
Local  |  John Herrick

Tyrese Haliburton Talks Injury Recovery, Battle with Shingles, and More

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

13 People Sentenced for Armed Drug Trafficking & Dog Fighting Ring

Rep. Marlin Stutzman...
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Stutzman: Indiana Can Pause Gas Tax, Washington Can’t

Mike Braun Signs Bill
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Gov. Braun Unveils Iron Nation Initiative with Indiana-Israel Ties

Sever weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Storm Chances Increase Across Indiana This Week

Man struggling, money crushing
Local  |  John Herrick

How the Indy Energy Assistance Program Aims to Help Marion County Families

Michelle Dick
Local  |  Staff

Accused Stalker of Fleetwood Mac Guitarist Arrested in Fort Wayne

IMPD
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Woman Killed, Father Injured in Targeted Attack at West Side Indy Home

6 Items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Indiana Fever’s Free Agency Tracker | Every Move Ahead of 2026 Season

Rosegate Lane Fire
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

86-Year-Old Man Survives Heavy Fire in Indy

NWS: Warm and Then Storms
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NWS: Warm Temperatures, Showers, and a Few Storms

Police lights
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Officer-Involved Shooting in Lafayette Kills a Man

Blurred Police Lights
Local  |  John Herrick

IMPD: Argument In Kroger over Pokemon Cards Leads to East Side Shooting

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Local  |  Staff

Girl Stabbed at Castleton Square Mall

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close