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Colts 90-Man Roster Entering 2026 NFL Draft

Published on April 13, 2026

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  • Colts roster set to grow from 76 to 90 players after draft and free agency.
  • Running back and wide receiver positions need significant additions.
  • Defensive line and cornerback depth look strong, but linebacker and safety require further investment.
Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – We are nearing more additions to the Colts roster as the team is about to reconvene for their first offseason work of 2026.

You will see the Colts current roster (76 guys) likely grow to 90 following the NFL Draft (April 23-25) and the undrafted free agency class that follow.

Fow now, let’s go through a position-by-position look at the team’s current roster:

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Quarterbacks (4): Seth Henigan, Daniel Jones, Riley Leonard, Anthony Richardson

Bowen’s Analysis: With an expected departure of Richardson, and Jones still working his way back into the 11-on-11 reps, the Colts could use another arm in the spring period.

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans
Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Running Backs (3): Ulsseys Bentley IV, DJ Giddens, Jonathan Taylor

Bowen’s Analysis: This is a very small number of running backs, so look for several additions here. Tyler Goodson joined the Falcons in free agency and veteran Ameer Abdullah remains a free agent.

Baltimore Ravens v Miami Dolphins - NFL 2025
Source: Megan Briggs / Getty

Wide Receivers (8): Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin, Anthony Gould, Coleman Owen, Eli Pancol, Alec Pierce, Laquon Treadwell, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Bowen’s Analysis: We will get a draft answer on how serious the Colts want to replace Michael Pittman Jr. So far, it looks like the Colts are thinking more in numbers than with a serious resource. But do we see a Round 2 or 3 draft choice at receiver?

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025
Source: Logan Bowles / Getty

Tight Ends (6): Mo Alie-Cox, Will Mallory, Sean McKeon, Drew Ogletree, Carson Towt, Tyler Warren

Bowen’s Analysis: The Colts re-signed Mo Alie-Cox and Drew Ogletree this offseason. That means a virtually untouched tight end room.

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

Offensive Line (13): Tanor Bortolini, Blake Freeland, Matt Goncalves, LaDarius Henderson, Bayron Matos, Jimmy Morrissey, Bill Murray, Quenton Nelson, Josh Sills, Luke Tenuta, Jalen Travis, Dalton Tucker, Jack Wilson

Bowen’s Analysis: The starting 5 up front is expected to come from the group above, but the depth questions are there. Knowing Chris Ballard, a mid-round pick along the offensive line is something that will probably occur.

NFL: OCT 06 Packers at Rams
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Defensive Line (13): Adetomiwa Adebawore, DeForest Buckner, Micheal Clemons, Viliami Fehoko Jr., Arden Key, Laiatu Latu, Durell Nchami, Derek Nnadi, Tim Smith, Grover Stewart, Jerry Tillery, JT Tuimoloau, Colby Wooden

Bowen’s Analysis: Numbers are always there along the defensive line under Chris Ballard. But the Colts could definitely use another highly-invested defensive end dart. That has to come in the draft.

NFL: JUL 24 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Linebackers (6): Austin Aiiake, John Bullock, Jaylon Carlies, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Joseph Vaughn, Devin Veresuk

Bowen’s Analysis: Do you have multiple starting linebackers for 2026 on this list? No matter that answer, seeing the Colts taking two linebackers in this year’s draft is more likely than them choosing no linebackers.

NFL: JUL 31 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Cornerbacks (11): Mekhi Blackmon, Rob Carter Jr., Johnathan Edwards, Wyett Ekeler, Sauce Gardner, Jaylon Jones, Cameron Mitchell, Kenny Moore II, Cam Taylor-Britt, Justin Walley, Charvarius Ward

Bowen’s Analysis: That’s a very healthy number of cornerbacks, for now. What would (will?) a trade of Kenny Moore II mean for the draft plan at cornerback? Still, a lot of cornerbacks returned and the Colts did add Cam Taylor-Britt in free agency.

NFL: AUG 16 Preseason Packers at Colts
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Safeties (8): Cam Bynum, Reuben Lowery III, Ben Nikkel, Jonathan Owens, Daniel Scott, Juanyeh Thomas, Trey Washington, Hunter Wohler

Bowen’s Analysis: It will be interesting to see how the Colts view safety in the draft. This group really lacks a clear answer next to Cam Bynum.

Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Specialists (4): K-Blake Grupe, LS-Luke Rhodes, P-Rigoberto Sanchez, K-Spencer Shrader

Bowen’s Analysis: A great kicker battle coming in training camp? That will depend on the return of Shrader after his gruesome right leg injury last October.

Colts 90-Man Roster Entering 2026 NFL Draft was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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