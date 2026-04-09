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One of Indiana’s Largest: Potentia's $65B Sullivan Co. Data Center

One of Indiana’s Largest: Potentia’s $65B Sullivan County Data Center

U.K.-based company Potentia Inc. said its $65 billion investment will bring nearly 3,000 construction jobs and 500 permanent jobs to Sullivan County.

Published on April 9, 2026

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SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — A multi-billion-dollar data center project planned for Sullivan County will be one of the largest in Indiana.

U.K.-based Potentia Inc. said its $65 billion investment will bring nearly 3,000 construction jobs and 500 permanent jobs to the area. The 500 jobs at the Heartland Industrial Park will mainly be site technicians, engineers and facility managers.

Potentia Inc. develops large-scale infrastructure to power demanding industrial parks worldwide. According to their website, site preparation and infrastructure development are already underway on the project.

The 1000-acre industrial park will be located along US Route 41 near the Merom Generating Station.

The Heartland Industrial Park project will include a $50 million investment in infrastructure projects in Sullivan County. The company also announced $4.5 million in charitable contributions to local nonprofits and community programs, and the donation of 15 acres for a new fire station in the county.

Regarding the environment, Potentia Inc. said the campus will use a closed-loop system that continuously recycles water.

Potentia Inc.
Potentia Inc.

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