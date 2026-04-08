IMPD: 3 Charged for November Shooting in Downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people have been charged in connection with a November 2025 shooting in downtown Indianapolis that injured one person.

On Wednesday, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced criminal charges against the following people:

Yasmeen Coleman, 22, of Indianapolis

· Criminal Recklessness

· Criminal Recklessness committed with a deadly weapon

· Disorderly Conduct

Rayonna Miller, 23, of Indianapolis

· Disorderly Conduct

Martel Grisby, 23, of Indianapolis

· Battery by means of a deadly weapon

All three turned themselves in at the Community Justice Campus.

The shooting happened at around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1, near East Georgia and South Meridian streets. IMPD described the shooting as an isolated incident between two people.

The person who was injured in the shooting was “stable” when they were taken to a hospital.

Jury trials for the suspects are scheduled for May 14 and May 28. Bonds were entered last month for all three charged individuals.