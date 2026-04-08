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Hoosier Military Kids Face Healthcare and School Challenges

Indiana is home to nearly 20,000 kids with a parent in uniform.

Published on April 8, 2026

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Large Family With Father in Military Uniform Playing Happily Outdoors
Source: timnewman / Getty

STATEWIDE — April is the Month of the Military Child, and Indiana is home to nearly 20,000 kids with a parent in uniform. Many face challenges during deployments, including gaps in healthcare and mental‑health struggles at school.

“Some service members receive care at military treatment facilities, but when they deploy, their families often have to shift to civilian providers in the community,” said Joanne Frederick, CEO of Government Market Strategies. “This can mean finding a new doctor, waiting for appointments, and rebuilding a care relationship, which interrupts consistent healthcare.”

Frederick said Indiana lacks large military hospitals and instead relies on small clinics, so most families depend on local providers.

“National Guard families have access to support systems like Family Assistance Centers, and Military OneSource is another resource families should remember,” she said.

Behavioral health is another concern. “Some children experience mental health changes when a parent deploys, but schools don’t always know which students are from military families,” Frederick said. “That can mean missed opportunities for targeted support.”

Frederick also pointed to policy solutions: “We need to strengthen rural healthcare. Programs like the federal Rural Health Transformation Program are a step in the right direction, but we also need to support families today—schools and community organizations are often the first to notice changes in a child’s well-being.”

She says military families in Indiana often face a maze of healthcare and school challenges while a parent is serving. She believes raising awareness and making sure schools can identify military‑connected students will help kids get the support they need.

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