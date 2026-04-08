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Sen. Young Chairs Small Business Committee Hearing in Carmel

Sen. Young Chairs Small Business Committee Field Hearing in Carmel

U.S. Senator Todd Young was in Carmel on Tuesday to hear from Indiana entrepreneurs and world-class institutions who are contributing to America’s bioeconomy.

Published on April 8, 2026

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U.S. Senator Todd Young
(Source: Office of U.S. Senator Todd Young)

CARMEL, Ind. — U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) chaired a Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee field hearing in Carmel on Tuesday.

The hearing was titled “Fueling Innovation: The Role of Small Businesses in America’s Bioeconomy.” Its purpose was to examine the role of small businesses in America’s bioeconomy and Indiana’s leadership in bioscience innovation.

“Our state is at the crossroads of advanced manufacturing, life sciences, and agricultural innovation, making it a powerful example of how the bioeconomy can thrive when research, industry, and workforce development come together,” Sen. Young said to open the hearing.

The following Hoosier witnesses testified during Tuesday’s hearing:

Dr. Alina Alexeenko-Peroulis, Co-Founder and President, LyoWave, Inc.
Aaron Schacht, CEO and Board Director, BiomEdit, Inc.
Derek Small, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Monument Biosciences, Inc.
Mark Warner, Co-Founder and CTO, Liberation Bioindustries
David Rosenberg, President and CEO, Indiana University Launch Accelerator for Biosciences
Vincent Wong, CEO and President, BioCrossroads and Crossroads Health Ventures
Michelle Dennis, Regional Innovation Officer, Heartland BioWorks

Sen. Young, who chairs the National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology, said he was happy to hear directly from this network of entrepreneurs and world-class institutions operating in the state.

“Innovators across Indiana are driving breakthroughs that not only support local economies, but also strengthen our national competitiveness,” said Young. “I have seen firsthand how critical biotechnology is, not only to our economic growth, but to our national security,” Sen. Young added.

Tuesday’s event was held at Carmel City Hall.

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