Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 4/8/26: Shooting, Kirby, Text Scams
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Catch the show in its entirety here:
Investigation into shooting at Councilman Gibson’s home.
What happened to that swatting investigation?
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Ex Biden official Kirby says Iran regime staying is not a good thing
Today on the Marketplace: 2002 Honda Goldwing Trike
Be aware of text scams
Is there really a ceasefire?
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