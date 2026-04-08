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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 4/8/26: Shooting, Kirby, Text Scams

Tony Katz: Shooting at Councilman's home, John Kirby, Text Scams, Is there really a ceasfire?

Published on April 8, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

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Investigation into shooting at Councilman Gibson’s home.

What happened to that swatting investigation? 

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Ex Biden official Kirby says Iran regime staying is not a good thing

White House Press Briefing Held By Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
Source: Roberto Schmidt / Getty

Today on the Marketplace:    2002 Honda Goldwing Trike

Be aware of text scams

Is there really a ceasefire?

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