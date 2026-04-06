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Councilor Ron Gibson’s Indy Home Targeted in Shooting

No injuries were reported, and we believe this was an isolated, targeted incident.

Published on April 6, 2026

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Police barrier tape at crime scene
Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

INDIANAPOLIS — Someone fired several shots into the front door of City‑County Councilor Ron Gibson’s home Monday morning.

Officers responded to Gibson’s house on East 41st Street around 9 a.m. They discovered multiple bullet holes in the front door and a shattered glass storm door. No one was injured. The FBI is helping with the investigation.

“The entire Indianapolis City-County Council is deeply disturbed and heartbroken by the violent act targeting the home of our colleague, Councilor Ron Gibson. The reported discharge of gunfire, paired with a threatening message left behind, represents an alarming and unacceptable escalation,” said Council Majority Leader Maggie Lewis.

No injuries were reported, and we believe this was an isolated, targeted incident. An evidence technician responded for photographs and evidence collection.

“We stand in unwavering solidarity with Councilor Gibson and his family during this deeply troubling time. We also reaffirm our collective commitment to ensuring that all public servants can carry out their duties free from fear, harassment, or harm,” she added.

“Indianapolis is stronger when we stand together—rejecting violence, choosing respect, and protecting one another,” she added.

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