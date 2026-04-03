American Fighter Pilot Search after Fighter Jet Shot Down; 1 Rescued

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Update: One crew member from the downed American fighter jet in Iran has been rescued by American forces.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A desperate search is underway for two American fighter pilots who may have ejected before being shot down over Iran.

The White House confirmed the downing of an American fighter jet, adding President Trump has been briefed. Multiple outlets say it was an F-15E fighter jet flown by a two-member crew.

Iran’s state broadcaster is calling on local residents to capture the “enemy’s pilot or pilots” and turn them over alive to security forces in return for a reward.