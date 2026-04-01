Health Care Tops Americans’ Concerns in New Gallup Poll

Source: Ariawan Armoko / Getty

Americans are now more worried about accessing and paying for health care than any other domestic issue, according to a newly released Gallup poll, marking the first time it has ranked as the top concern since 2020.

The survey, published Tuesday, found that 61% of the 1,000 adults polled said they worry a “great deal” about health care availability and affordability, while another 23% reported a “fair amount” of concern.

By comparison, 51% of respondents said they worry a “great deal” about the economy, and 50% said the same about inflation—two issues that have dominated public concern in recent years.

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As anxiety around the economy, inflation, and Social Security has eased, health care has once again become Americans’ leading issue. It previously held that position consistently from 2015 through 2020 before being surpassed by economic concerns during former President Biden’s administration.

Gallup noted that concern over economic issues rose during the early months of President Trump’s second term but has since settled back to levels seen in 2024. While these major concerns were separated by just one percentage point in 2025, health care now leads by a 10-point margin.

The poll also revealed differences across political affiliations. Among Democrats, 80% said they worry a “great deal” about health care, along with 66% of independents. Meanwhile, 55% of Republicans said they are most concerned about illegal immigration.

Conducted between March 2 and March 17, the poll carries a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

The findings come as millions of Americans face rising health care and insurance costs following the expiration of ObamaCare subsidies. The enhanced premium tax credits—introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic and later expanded under the Biden administration—expired at the end of 2025 despite opposition from Democrats. Their expiration has led to higher out-of-pocket expenses and a decline in enrollment.

Although the House passed legislation in January to extend these subsidies for three years, the proposal has stalled in the Senate.

Separate polling conducted earlier this month by West Health and Gallup found that many Americans are adjusting their spending to manage health care costs, with about one-third of 19,535 respondents reporting they have cut back on other expenses to afford care.