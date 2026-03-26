Presidential Egg Roll at Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — On Saturday, the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site will host its yearly Presidential Egg Roll.

The event is presented by HATCH and the Indiana State Poultry Association.

The event includes the following activities:

Egg Roll Races, where children race to roll wooden eggs across the lawn using wooden spoons.

Golden Egg Hunt, where golden eggs are hidden throughout the lawn, each with a prize.

Wooden Spoon Decorating Contest – Decorate on-site or bring one home.

You can also meet President Harrison and the Easter Bunny for spring photos.

Early birds can also snag some perks. The first 250 families will receive a free dozen eggs. Additionally, Second Helpings, the group that collects and delivers food to people in need, will be serving up free egg frittatas.

The event is free for parents and children, but registration is required. You can do so on https://benjaminharrisonpresidentialsi.ticketspice.com/2026-presidential-egg-roll

Saturday’s event is from 9 to 10:30 a.m.