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Chicago’s Terrible! All Businesses Should Come To Indiana

Tony Katz‘s concerns about the state of universities and their impact on our society are thought-provoking and unsettling. As he shares his experiences and insights, it becomes clear that something needs to change.

Loyola University in Chicago has left him shaken. The murder of a freshman by an illegal immigrant, Jose Medina, was a stark reminder of the problems plaguing our institutions of higher learning. The university’s newspaper’s initial response, which referred to Medina as an “illegal immigrant,” sparked outrage by leftists and prompting it to apologize for identifying the illegal immigrant as an illegal immigrant. “That’s broken,” Tony says. “That is broken. You could argue it is diseased, it is horrifying.”

Tony’s frustration is palpable as he discusses the university’s handling of the situation. He argues that the focus should be on the victim, not the perpetrator “No human existence is illegal,” the left shouts. “Well they could be if the human is in my house and they weren’t invited” Tony responds.

Just a couple of days ago a Chicago Democrat blamed the murder victim, not the murderer:

Mayor Brandon Johnson refused to apologize Sheridan Gorman’s family after saying Chicago was safe:

Tony Katz:

Chicago’s terrible everything should come to Indiana. I made my case to Governor Braun. I want to make this happen. I want to do this for New York. I want to do this for Illinois. I want to do this for California. I’m not gonna bring everybody. I’m not gonna bring people’s ridiculous politics. But those people who know they’re living in hell and want to lead a better life and want to bring their business here and want to hire here and want to grow here and want the Hoosier way, seeing how we do it and seeing that it’s better, I want them to know they’re welcome. I want to be the first. I want to be the ambassador to New York to bring business now. I want to be the Ambassador to Blue States… I want to bring normal people to Indiana, and I want to see Chicago, LA and New York suffer.

Listen to the “Chicago’s Terrible! All Businesses Should Come To Indiana” discussion in full here: