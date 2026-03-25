Celebrating Marian University’s NAIA Championship Win
- Marian University women's basketball team won their first NAIA championship since 2017.
- The university's approach focuses on recruiting exceptional athletes and students.
- The community is buzzing with excitement and pride over this achievement.
Celebrating Marian University’s NAIA Championship Win
In a heartwarming conversation on our latest episode, we shine a spotlight on the Marian University women’s basketball team, who recently won their first NAIA championship since 2017. Joining Tony Katz is Ken Britt, the chancellor of Marian University, who shares the team’s remarkable story and the university’s approach to athletics.
We dive into the details of the team’s victory, including their impressive 34-2 record and their thrilling win over the two-time defending champion.
Ken shares that the university’s approach to athletics is centered around using sports as a “laboratory of leadership.” He explains, “We recruit students who are exceptional athletes and exceptional in the classroom, and it’s just so much fun to see.” The team’s success is a testament to this approach, as they’ve won not one, but three national championships in the past year alone.
We also talk about the importance of community and celebration. I jokingly offered to send cake to the team, saying, “I will send cake one if someone legitimately from that program reaches out.” Ken takes me up on the offer, and we discuss the logistics of getting the cake to the team. In a humorous exchange, I ask, “Do I need cake for seventy-five people? That’s what I’m saying. You might as well round it up to one hundred, Tony. You’re an abundance guy.”
As we wrap up our conversation, Ken emphasizes the significance of the team’s win, saying, “This is an abundance mentality here. We have an abundance of students, an abundance of spirit, and an abundance of opportunities.” It’s clear that the Marian University community is buzzing with excitement and pride over this achievement.
If you’re looking for a dose of inspiration and a reminder that good things are happening in our community, this segment is a must-listen.
Listen to the “Celebrating Marian University’s NAIA Championship Win” discussion in full here:
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Philly DA Larry Krasner threatens ICE agents working at the airport with arrest
Today on the Marketplace: $17,000 Donruss Diamond Kings card
Listen to the Show in Full here:
Watch the show here:
Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!
Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify