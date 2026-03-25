Source: (PHOTO: Marian University)

Celebrating Marian University’s NAIA Championship Win

In a heartwarming conversation on our latest episode, we shine a spotlight on the Marian University women’s basketball team, who recently won their first NAIA championship since 2017. Joining Tony Katz is Ken Britt, the chancellor of Marian University, who shares the team’s remarkable story and the university’s approach to athletics.

We dive into the details of the team’s victory, including their impressive 34-2 record and their thrilling win over the two-time defending champion.

Ken shares that the university’s approach to athletics is centered around using sports as a “laboratory of leadership.” He explains, “We recruit students who are exceptional athletes and exceptional in the classroom, and it’s just so much fun to see.” The team’s success is a testament to this approach, as they’ve won not one, but three national championships in the past year alone.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

We also talk about the importance of community and celebration. I jokingly offered to send cake to the team, saying, “I will send cake one if someone legitimately from that program reaches out.” Ken takes me up on the offer, and we discuss the logistics of getting the cake to the team. In a humorous exchange, I ask, “Do I need cake for seventy-five people? That’s what I’m saying. You might as well round it up to one hundred, Tony. You’re an abundance guy.”

As we wrap up our conversation, Ken emphasizes the significance of the team’s win, saying, “This is an abundance mentality here. We have an abundance of students, an abundance of spirit, and an abundance of opportunities.” It’s clear that the Marian University community is buzzing with excitement and pride over this achievement.

If you’re looking for a dose of inspiration and a reminder that good things are happening in our community, this segment is a must-listen.

Listen to the “Celebrating Marian University’s NAIA Championship Win” discussion in full here: