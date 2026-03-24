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Tony Katz + The Morning News

IU Under Scrutiny: A Call to Action

If a university has groups fundraising for terrorists, it doesn't matter how great coach Cignetti is. It doesn't matter if you're undefeated. It doesn't matter

Published on March 24, 2026

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  • Philanthropy group at IU accused of funding Hamas and Muslim Brotherhood through Turkish nonprofit
  • Tony Katz argues universities must ensure campuses are free from extremist ideologies
  • Universities that harbor such groups should lose public funding and respect
Early spring campus scene at Indiana University in Bloomington Indiana.
Source: (Photo by: Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

IU Under Scrutiny: A Call to Action

Tony Katz tackles a pressing issue that has the nation talking: the presence of a Muslim philanthropy group on the Indiana University campus. The group, part of the School of Philanthropy, has been accused of secretly funding Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood through a Turkish nonprofit that the US has deemed a sham charity.

Tony is unapologetic in his stance, stating, “If a university has groups fundraising for terrorists, it doesn’t matter how great coach Cignetti is. It doesn’t matter if you’re undefeated. It doesn’t matter.” He emphasizes that national championships and reputation mean nothing if the university is harboring groups that support terrorism.

The issue at hand is not just about IU, but about the broader responsibility of universities to ensure that their campuses are free from extremist ideologies. Tony argues that universities have a duty to “throw this off their campuses” and that if they fail to do so, they “don’t need to be universities.” He suggests that universities that engage in such activities should be stripped of public funding and respect.

Tony’s passion and conviction are palpable as he discusses the importance of holding universities accountable. He asks, “Why should we be okay with universities that are set up to be opposed to the American way of life and to Western civilization?” He believes that universities should be a place where students are nurtured and educated, not radicalized.

Tony emphasizes the need for vigilance and action. He encourages listeners to “check, double-check, and recheck” universities to ensure that they are not harboring extremist groups. He also suggests that states with universities that engage in such activities should reconsider their support for these institutions.

In a call to action, Tony urges listeners to take a stand and demand that their universities be held accountable. He says, “You don’t send your kids there and you don’t hire from there. That’s how you solve this problem.” By the end of the episode, it’s clear that Tony is not just talking about IU, but about the responsibility of all universities to uphold the values of Western civilization.

Listen to the “IU Under Scrutiny: A Call to Action” discussion in full here:     

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