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Indiana Ranks 41st Nationally for Burnout Risk

Indiana ranks among the states least affected by occupational burnout, according to a new national study analyzing work habits, health trends, and access to mental health care.

Published on March 22, 2026

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Indiana Ranks 41st Nationally for Burnout Risk

STATEWIDE — Indiana ranks among the states least susceptible by occupational burnout, according to a new national study analyzing work habits, health trends, and access to mental health care. The state placed 41st overall, earning a burnout risk score of 44.68 out of 100 significantly lower than many others across the country.

The report found that Indiana workers average 40.4 hours per week. While this is a standard workload, Indiana’s lower risk is bolstered by shorter travel times; only 6.3% of Hoosiers travel more than an hour each way to work. However, the data reveals a lingering health toll, with Hoosiers reporting an average of 10.4 days per month where poor physical or mental health hindered their daily activities.

Access to care plays a key role in the state’s ranking. Indiana has 236 mental health providers per 100,000 residents. While this provides a baseline of support, it is still lower than in many states with stronger mental health infrastructure. Researchers also noted moderate online search activity related to burnout symptoms (scoring 57 out of 100), suggesting residents may be experiencing less acute distress than those in states like Virginia or Washington.

The study, conducted by Nutrition NC, evaluated burnout risk using five factors: weekly work hours, commute times, health-related productivity loss, availability of mental health providers, and online search trends.

While Indiana’s placement suggests a comparatively balanced work-life environment than neighbors like Illinois (10th) or Ohio (14th), experts caution that burnout remains a widespread issue. The findings underscore the importance of continued investment in mental health services and workplace wellness initiatives to prevent stress from escalating into more serious health and productivity concerns.

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