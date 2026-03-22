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15 Fun & Quirky Things to Do in Indianapolis This Spring

15 Fun & Quirky Things to Do in Indianapolis This Spring

Spring in Indianapolis means warmer weather, blooming flowers, and a calendar packed with quirky festivals, concerts, art shows, and unexpected adventures.

Published on March 22, 2026

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A rose-ringed parakeet on a cherry blossoms tree at
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

15 Fun & Quirky Things to Do in Indianapolis This Spring

Spring in Indianapolis means warmer weather, blooming flowers, and a calendar packed with quirky festivals, concerts, art shows, and unexpected adventures. Whether you’re a local or just visiting, here are creative ways to enjoy Indy this season.

1. Visit the Garfield Park Conservatory and Sunken Gardens

Inside Garfield Park Conservatory
Source: stevegeer / Getty

Step into a floral wonderland at Garfield Park as spring bulbs burst into color. The indoor plant-filled rooms feel tropical, and the outdoor gardens are perfect for whimsical photos or a picnic.

2. Paddle or Pedal the Downtown Canal

Central Canal Walk Downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, USA
Source: Jeremy Poland / Getty

Swap walking for a paddleboat or kayak ride along the downtown Canal Walk. Go with friends and make it a playful challenge to see who gets the farthest without splashing others.

3. Attend xZOOberance at the Indianapolis Zoo

Indianapolis Zoo
Source: WISH-TV

Celebrate spring at xZOOberance, a lively spring festival at the zoo with music, dancing characters, crafts, and animal demos under bright spring skies. It’s a lively way to spend an afternoon.

4. Catch Pretty Woman: The Musical at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Beef and Boards
Source: Blogspot / Blogspot

Head to Beef & Boards for a Broadway-style production of Pretty Woman (running through early April). Enjoy dinner, theatre, and a touch of sparkly romance in an iconic local venue.

5. Take the FemmeFest 2026 Theatre Experience

FRANCE-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-INDETENDANCES-WARREN
Source: OLIVIER LABAN-MATTEI / Getty

See new plays, cabarets, and creative works by women playwrights and performers at IF Theatre’s FemmeFest, a joyous showcase of bold storytelling and quirky theatrical energy.

6. Bike or Scooter the Indianapolis Cultural Trail

Pacers E-Bike
Source: Indianapolis Cultural Trail / Indianapolis Cultural Trail

Spring is perfect for cruising the 8‑mile Cultural Trail. Scooters or bikes let you zip between murals, shops, and cafes a great way to explore Indy’s artful side while enjoying the breeze.

7. Explore the Monon Trail at Sunset

two cardigan Welsh Corgi dogs on walk in park with their owner on leashes, professional dog walker.
Source: Olga Serba / Getty

Cap off a spring day with a leisurely stroll or bike ride along the Monon Trail as the sun dips behind the skyline. It’s a simple but magical local favorite.

8. Ride the Spring Craft & Small Biz Market

Young Adult Man and Young Adult Woman Observing Artworks in Gallery Setting
Source: SeventyFour / Getty

Check out the 2026 Spring Craft & Small Business Vendor Market to shop unique jewelry, art, home décor, and local goods a delightful way to find uncover treasures while supporting Indy makers.

9. Enjoy Candlelight Spring Concerts

Group of friends celebrating music festival togetherness
Source: LordHenriVoton / Getty

Hear live music in intimate, candlelit settings around the city from cozy tributes to The Beatles or Fleetwood Mac to neo‑soul and classical favorites perfect for a romantic or whimsical evening out.

10. Attend the Indy Indie Book Crawl

ENTERTAINMENT-FRANCE-POLITICS-CECILIA-BOOK
Source: BORIS HORVAT / Getty

If you love books, don’t miss the Indy Indie Book Crawl, a multi‑day celebration of local bookstores collects stamps, find hidden literary gems, and maybe snag a signed copy or two.

11. Watch a Big Concert or Show Around Town

Alex Williams In Concert
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

Check venues like The Vogue or Old National Centre for spring concerts (indie bands, jazz nights, and touring acts). Whether it’s intimate local music or a big production, it’s great live entertainment.

12. Picnic in White River State Park

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA
Source: traveler1116 / Getty

Pack a blanket and snacks and enjoy a picnic surrounded by river views and seasonal blooms at White River State Park, which is perfect after a museum visit or canal ride.

13. Sip Rooftop Coffee or Cocktails

Fun Nights in the Bar with Friends
Source: SolStock / Getty

Spring rooftop patios open up, giving you skyline views with your latte or cocktail. Chill with friends, do some people‑watching, or plan a photoshoot as the blossoms burst around you.

14. See the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum

Indianapolis Speedway Museum
Source: Instagram / other

Spring is perfect for history and car lovers. Explore the legendary vehicles at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum and pretend you’re gearing up for the upcoming racing season.

15. Cheer at the Indy Spring Cup Weekend

Sport Silhouette trophy best man Winner Award victory trophy for professional challenge. Golden Trophy cup champion contest win sport award reward gold prize. Win-Win business conquering Challenge
Source: howtogoto / Getty

Visit downtown for the 2026 Indy Spring Cup, a big racing weekend with festivities, restaurants, and energy all around a fun way to get into the motorsports vibe.

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