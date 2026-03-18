Notre Dame to Offer Full Tuition for Families with Income Under $150,000

Source: University of Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind.–Leaders at the University of Notre Dame say they are expanding their undergraduate financial aid program to make education more affordable for families.

Starting in the 2026-27 academic year, families with an annual income below $150,000 will receive need-based financial aid covering tuition costs. Families with an income below $200,000 will receive aid covering half of tuition costs, and those below $60,000 will have tuition, fees, housing, and food covered.

They say this is being done to remove financial barriers and welcome talented students from diverse backgrounds through the Pathways to Notre Dame initiative.

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University President Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C. started the Pathways to Notre Dame initiative in his September 2024 presidential inauguration speech, when he announced that Notre Dame would be need-blind and loan-free for all students, domestic and international. “In order to be the community of learning we are called to be, cost must never be a barrier. By expanding the Pathways to Notre Dame program with this announcement, we continue to make strides to make a Notre Dame education more affordable,” Father Dowd said.

“We are committed to making every effort to welcome talented young people from a variety of backgrounds to a Notre Dame community that will help them to develop their gifts. I have no doubt that the students who come to Notre Dame thanks to Pathways will enrich our community in every way,” Dowd continued.

“I am grateful that Notre Dame is expanding the Pathways to Notre Dame program,” said Micki Kidder, vice president for undergraduate enrollment. “With this announcement, we reiterate our unwavering commitment to ensuring that cost will never be a barrier between a promising student and a Notre Dame education, and we are ensuring that families have greater clarity as they consider this important and formative step for young scholars. Navigating the financial aid process can often feel like the most daunting part of the college selection journey. By implementing income-based scholarship thresholds, we are providing the clarity families need to see that a world-class education is within their reach.”