Light Snow in Indiana Before Midweek Warmup

Source: @NWS / @NWS

STATEWIDE — A brief round of light snow could create uneven travel conditions in Indiana before a warming trend arrives later this week, according to the National Weather Service Indianapolis.

Meteorologist Alex McGinnis said about a half-inch of snow is possible late Tuesday into the Wednesday morning commute, with impacts varying from place to place.

“If it’s just a little bit of snow that kind of blew into the gutter, not too bad,” McGinnis said. “You might drive a couple miles down the road and it might be ice-covered, though.”

Drivers should be cautious because road conditions may differ depending on whether surfaces have been treated.

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“Be careful,” McGinnis said. “Some roads are treated, some are not, but keep in mind that anywhere where you see snow or moisture, it could be icy.”

Temperatures are expected to climb above freezing later Wednesday, improving conditions.

“By the time we get to late day on Wednesday, we should be free of the sub-freezing temperatures,” McGinnis said. “By the time we get to Thursday afternoon, we should be back to near or even above normal temperatures, with some spots getting into the 60s.”

Highs heading into the late week and weekend will moderate into the 40s and 50s, with a brief dip possible early next week.

“We get a little chillier going into Monday, March 23, but even there we’re only expecting low temperatures around freezing,” McGinnis said.

March has been active so far, with strong winds and scattered storms, but that pattern is expected to settle down.

“It’s been a pretty active pattern here in March,” McGinnis said. “It looks like the pattern is going to quiet down going into the third week of March.”