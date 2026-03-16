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NWS: Light Snow, Bitter Wind Chills Across Indiana

Snow totals are expected to remain light for most of the state, with less than an inch in many areas.

Published on March 16, 2026

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Source: @NWS / @NWS

STATEWIDE — Light snow, gusty winds and bitter wind chills are expected across Indiana over the next couple of days.

Andrew with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis says a band of snow moving through Monday will likely be heaviest during the afternoon before easing up in the evening. A few flurries could still hang around overnight.

“We’re going to have this still probably peak during the afternoon hours and start to wind down in the evening, and we can have some flurries linger overnight,” he said.

Snow totals are expected to remain light for most of the state, with less than an inch in many areas. However, lake-effect snow could bring higher totals to far northern Indiana.

“Get back toward the South Bend area and they could see amounts of 2 to 4 inches,” Andrew said.

Winds of 15 to 20 mph will combine with the cold air to produce wind chills in the single digits, with a few spots possibly dipping below zero.

“We are going to see the potential for some subzero wind chills in spots, but most places probably stay right in those single-digit numbers,” he said.

Another chance for snow arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday, though accumulations are expected to remain minor.

“Amounts with that look fairly light, generally just a couple tenths of an inch,” Andrew said, noting western and northwestern Indiana could see the best chances for measurable snow.

The colder weather follows severe storms that moved through the state Sunday night, bringing strong winds and damage across central and southern Indiana.

Andrew said some of the worst impacts were closer to Louisville, where wind gusts reached around 70 mph.

Temperatures are expected to rebound quickly later in the week. Highs near Indianapolis should reach the 40s by Wednesday before climbing to the low 60s on Thursday and Friday.

“Tonight will probably be the lowest temperatures we see through the rest of the spring, certainly going into April,” Andrew said. “We always tend to get a couple of cold days where we get back close to freezing, but I think the worst of it might be behind us after tonight.”

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