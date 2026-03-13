Hammer & Nigel’s Stand-Up Comedy Madness

Get ready to laugh your way through March with Hammer & Nigel’s Stand-Up Comedy Madness on 93.1 WIBC Starting Monday March 16th!

We’ve got 16 of the funniest comedians going head-to-head, and YOU get to decide who’s the ultimate king or queen of comedy!

How to Vote:

Head over to Hammer & Nigel’s X or Facebook page every day to cast your vote for your favorite comedian.

📻 Stay in the Loop:

Tune in to 93.1 WIBC from 3PM-7PM with Hammer & Nigel to hear the latest matchups, results, and hilarious commentary along with the rest of their show of course.

Who will take the crown as the best stand-up comedian?

It’s all up to YOU! Let the laughs—and the voting—begin!