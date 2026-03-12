Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 3/12/26: DHS Funding, Drone Threat

Tony Katz: DHS Funding, Drone Threat to California

Published on March 12, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

Democrats don’t care about the safety of Americans

Iran plotting revenge terror attack on California with army of drones as FBI reveals terrifying details

Thursday Music Moment:

A Tribe Called Quest – Can I Kick It?

ARTIST: A Tribe Called Quest

SONG: Can I Kick It?

ALBUM: People’s Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm

YEAR: 1990

What’s that TV Theme Song?   

Doogie Howser M.D.

