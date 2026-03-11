Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 3/11/26: I-70 Toll, A Phillip, Hormuz
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
$16 to drive I70 – https://www.ibj.com/articles/state-plan-would-charge-15-60-in-tolls-to-drive-i-70-across-state?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-headlines
Today’s Popcorn Moment: CNN’s Abby Phillip claims the NYC IED incident was “an attempted terror attack against Mayor Mamdani
Today on the Marketplace: If you have this brooch, you could make $1,000,000. Maybe
What exactly is going on in the Strait of Hormuz?
