NWS: Rain Continues Across Indiana Through Friday

Source: @NWS / @NWS

STATEWIDE — Indiana is expected to see more rain through Friday evening after several days of wet weather that has already brought significant rainfall to the region, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis said.

Aaron Updike, a meteorologist with the weather service office in Indianapolis, said rain has been falling in the area since early Thursday and more showers are expected to develop later in the day.

“We’re going to have more rain pushing through during the day, and as we get into the late afternoon and evening hours the coverage should start to increase,” Updike said.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The region has already seen several inches of rain over the past few days. Updike said the weather service office in Indianapolis recorded rain beginning around 1 a.m. Thursday, adding to totals from earlier in the week.

“Over the last three days we’ve had a little over three and a half inches,” Updike said. “It’s definitely been a very rainy stretch.”

Some areas south of Indianapolis have received even heavier rainfall.

“We know some portions of the area south of Indianapolis have received more than four inches and even into the five-inch range,” Updike said.

With saturated ground and additional rainfall expected, forecasters are urging residents to remain cautious around flooded roads and waterways.

“Don’t drive through flooded waters,” Updike said. “You don’t know how deep that is.”

Drivers should seek alternate routes if roads or bridges become covered with water, he said. Residents who live near floodplains or river valleys should also stay alert for rapidly changing conditions.

“If you’re near a floodplain or any kind of river valley, just make sure you’re staying alert in case a larger amount of rain in a short period causes flash flood conditions,” Updike said.

The system could also bring a limited risk of severe weather late Friday into early Saturday, though forecasters say the threat remains low for central Indiana.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of the region under a Level 1 risk — the lowest category — for severe storms.

“Right now we have a Level 1 out of 5 risk for Friday night into Saturday morning,” Updike said. “The risk does look low, but it’s not zero.”

He said meteorologists will continue monitoring the system and may refine the forecast as new data becomes available.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to climb well above normal for early March as the storm system pulls warmer air into the state.

“We get a pretty strong low-pressure system to the west, and that’s going to cause a decent southerly flow pushing much warmer air into Indiana,” Updike said.

High temperatures Friday are expected to reach the mid-70s across central Indiana