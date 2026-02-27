Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 2/27/26: Kamala Hogsett, KS Trans, Netflix
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
Kamala shaking the hand of creepy Joe
No more transgender drivers’ licenses in Kansas
Netflix bows out of bid to buy Warner Brothers
Trump spoke too soon about inflation
Film Friday – The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
AI hacks Mexico
