Trump Orders UFO, Alien Records Released by Pentagon

Trump pushes to declassify UFO records after Obama podcast comments spark viral debate.

Published on February 25, 2026

Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Source: Devrimb / Getty

President Donald Trump, citing “tremendous interest,” said he has directed the Pentagon and other government agencies to release files related to extraterrestrials and unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

He said the agencies should include “any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters.”

Trump made the announcement on social media Thursday, just hours after accusing former President Barack Obama of disclosing “classified information” during a podcast interview in which Obama suggested aliens were real.

“I don’t know if they’re real or not,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. When asked about Obama’s comments, he added: “I may get him out of trouble by declassifying.”

What did Obama say about aliens?

In a podcast released last week, Obama said he believed aliens were real but that he had not seen any evidence of them while serving as president.

“They’re real, but I haven’t seen them and they’re not being kept in… Area 51,” he told host Brian Tyler Cohen, referencing the top-secret military facility long associated with UFO conspiracies.

After his remarks quickly went viral, Obama clarified his position on Instagram.

“Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there,” he said. “But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we’ve been visited by aliens is low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!”

Aliens, UFOs and Area 51

https://www.hirschsecure.com/filesimages/wp-images/2021/12/area51-B.jpg
https://www.shu.ac.uk/-/media/home/news/ufos/ufo-hub-image-1.jpeg?hash=D10D404E8775C8537E3A72D5B16F1BE9&iar=0&sc_lang=en

Public fascination with extraterrestrials, unidentified flying objects and unidentified aerial phenomena has fueled conspiracy theories for decades.

Online forums and social media accounts are devoted to unraveling the mystery, with many users convinced the U.S. government possesses more information than it publicly shares.

That curiosity helped spark the viral “Storm Area 51” event, when about 100 people gathered at the entrance of the secretive U.S. military base “to see them aliens.”

Interest intensified again in recent years after the government investigated reports of what appeared to be unexplained aircraft. However, in March 2024, the Pentagon released a report stating it had found no evidence that the aerial phenomena were alien technology.

