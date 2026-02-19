Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Hendricks County Fatality Caused By Another Illegal Alien Trucker

A Fatal Crash in Hendricks County Raises Questions About Trucking Companies and Immigration

Published on February 19, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Trucking company's hiring of undocumented drivers puts public safety at risk.
  • Authorities must hold companies accountable for employing illegal immigrants.
  • Prevalence of trucking firms in the area raises questions about their practices.

Hendricks County Fatality Caused By Another Illegal Alien Trucker

A recent crash in Hendricks County, Indiana, has left one person dead and raised concerns about the involvement of trucking companies and immigration. In this episode, we’re discussing the incident and the broader issues surrounding trucking companies and their hiring practices.

The crash occurred when a semi-truck ran a red light and struck a car, causing a chain reaction that resulted in a fatality. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s office reported that one of the drivers involved was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. This has sparked questions about the driver’s immigration status and the practices of trucking companies in the area.

Tony Katz questions the lack of action taken against trucking companies that hire drivers who may be in the country illegally. “Is this another story amongst many, many stories that we have another trucker here illegally involved in an accident that kills somebody?” he asks. “And if they’re hiring people who are not citizens, why are they in business? Why aren’t they in jail?”

Katz is frustrated by the lack of accountability and the seeming lack of concern from authorities. “Are these people who are checked, tested? Are they citizens? Does anybody even ask?” he wonders. He’s not alone in his concerns, as many are questioning the practices of trucking companies and the impact on public safety.

The incident has also raised questions about the prevalence of trucking companies in the area. Tony mentions that there are many trucking companies based in Avon, and he’s not sure if they’re engaged in fraudulent activity. “Just because there are a lot of them in an area doesn’t mean that they’re all engaged in some kind of fraudulent activity,” he notes.

The issue is complex and multifaceted, involving immigration, public safety, and business practices. As we explore this topic further, we’re joined by experts and individuals who are working to address these issues and make our roads safer.

If you’re interested in learning more about this critical topic and the steps being taken to address it, tune in to this episode. We’ll delve into the details of the crash, the concerns surrounding trucking companies, and the efforts to ensure that our roads are safe for everyone. Listen to the full episode to hear more about this important issue and the people working to make a difference.

Listen to the discussion “Hendricks County Fatality Caused By Another Illegal Alien Trucker” in full here:     

Today’s Popcorn Moment: Are the Bears coming to Indiana?

MSM in denial of ever calling Trump a racist

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt…

Today on the Marketplace:   Yeti Dog Bowl

What’s that TV Theme Song?    Felicity

Chat room gets!

Listen to the Show in Full here:      

Watch the show here:    

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!   

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM    

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST     

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts     

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify     

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio     

Related Tags

Indiana indianapolis Local News - Crime Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

From Coma to Bronze Medal: Jake Canter’s Miracle On The Slopes

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ogden, Schumacher Win Historic Team Sprint Silver For The U.S.

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Mikaela Shiffrin Reclaims Her Throne with Golden Slalom Victory

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Team USA Secures Silver in Men’s Team Pursuit Speedskating

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Mac Forehand Wins Silver in Men’s Big Air at 2026 Winter Olympics

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
Mike Braun on Redistricting
Local  |  John Herrick

Governor Mike Braun is Confident Indiana Can Land Chicago Bears

Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Several Teens Arrested in Carmel After Traffic Stop Leads to Guns and Drugs Seized

Dennis McCorkel
Local  |  Staff

Yorktown Man Charged With Molesting 4-Year-Old Girl

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Two Houston Men Sentenced to Federal Prison for Indy Robberies

A photo of the statehouse on a bright day
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Sen. Liz Brown Defends SB 76 Ahead of Final Statehouse Vote

Indianapolis Zoo
Local  |  John Herrick

Indianapolis Zoo President and CEO On Leave of Absence

South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5
11 Items
Local News  |  WIBC Staff

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

Electric Lineup Announced for 2026 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit
Local News  |  Nick Cottongim

Electric Lineup Announced for 2026 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit

NFC Divisional Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Chicago Bears
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Bill Creating Bears Stadium Authority Moves Forward

Severe Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Severe Storms, Tornado Threat in Indiana

Department of Justice
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana Doctor Sentenced to 8 Years for $20M Healthcare Fraud

Beech Grove
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Candlelight Vigil Honors Officer Brian Elliott in Beech Grove

New IMPD Chief
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

IMPD Releases Finalized 5-Year Strategic Plan

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  John Herrick

FBI: Fugitive Facing Charges in Indianapolis Arrested in Texas

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close