Stand Up For Parental Rights In Carmel

These administrators who allowed the walkout should be fired, these school boards that said nothing, they should all be removed.

Published on February 19, 2026

  • Parents have a right to be involved in their children's education and decision-making.
  • Holding school board members accountable for their actions is crucial.
  • Parental involvement and free speech must be protected against restrictive policies.
School board in Murrieta, CA.
Source: Gina Ferazzi / Getty

Stand Up For Parental Rights In Carmel

Tony Katz is calling out the Carmel school board for their handling of a recent walkout. “If these school board members are so weak and so fragile, they shouldn’t be on school boards,” Tony says. He’s not afraid to speak truth to power and challenge the status quo.

One of the key issues Tony addressed was the Carmel school board’s proposed bylaws, which would restrict free speech and parental involvement. “I want to see the state of Indiana move to put an end to this idea that school boards can curtail the free speech of the citizens and of the parents who determine what happens at the school,”

Tony believes that parents have a right to know what’s going on in their children’s schools and to be involved in the decision-making process.

Tony also spoke about the importance of holding school board members accountable for their actions. “If these administrators who allowed the walkout should be fired, these school boards that said nothing, they should all be removed, they should resign, they should be fired,” he says. He’s not mincing words and is calling out the school board for their lack of action.

Tony shares his personal experience as a parent and a community member, highlighting the importance of standing up for what’s right. “My kids have had a spectacular education in Carmel, and if I had seen this walkout four years ago, I would question whether my kids should continue to go to schools in Carmel because what they said was from the school board to the administration is we don’t care, we have no control,” he shares.

Tony’s message is a call to action for parents and community members to get involved and speak out against policies that undermine their rights and values. “If a school board can’t handle being lectured to or yelled at or people voicing their displeasure, and they’re gonna say, well, that’s not civil, they shouldn’t be on a school board,” he says.

If you’re concerned about the direction of our schools and the erosion of parental rights, this episode is a must-listen. Tony’s passion and conviction are inspiring, and his message is a wake-up call for all of us to get involved and make our voices heard. Listen to the full episode to hear Tony’s story and learn how you can make a difference in your community.

Listen to the “Stand Up For Parental Rights In Carmel” discussion in full here:     

Indiana indianapolis
