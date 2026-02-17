Source: Indiana State Police / Indiana State Police

Domestic Call Leaves Beech Grove Officer Killed

A police officer’s life was tragically cut short in a domestic violence call gone wrong in Beech Grove, Indiana. Tony Katz, host of 93 WIBC’s Good Morning, shares his thoughts on the devastating incident and the broader implications it has on our society.

The officer, 33-year-old Brian Elliott, was a two-year veteran of the Beech Grove Police Department and a former member of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. He was fatally shot while responding to a domestic disturbance, leaving behind a community in shock and mourning. Another officer was injured in the incident and is expected to survive.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Tony Katz reflects on the importance of supporting law enforcement and the dangers they face every day. He emphasizes that anti-law enforcement sentiment, particularly among children, does more harm than good. “I will once again say that anti-law enforcement sentiment does us no good,” Tony says. “Wanting law enforcement engaged in proper activities is fine, but anti-law enforcement sentiment pushed through children in terms of walkouts does us no good.”

Tony also questions the motivations behind using someone’s death as a means to prove a point. “Now, this man is dead for no reason other than doing his job, showing up when he was called to, and that’s where the thought is.” He urges those who promote anti-law enforcement sentiment to consider the impact of their actions on the families and communities affected by these tragedies.

The incident serves as a poignant reminder of the risks law enforcement officers take to keep our communities safe. As Tony notes, “Horrifying for this family, horrifying for the family of the other officer. I’m glad he’s alive, for the Beech Grove police department, for all of us.” The community’s thoughts are with the Elliott family and the Beech Grove police department during this difficult time.

As we process this tragic event, it’s essential to remember the importance of supporting our law enforcement officers and their families. Tony’s words serve as a powerful reminder of the need for empathy and understanding in the face of tragedy. If you’re interested in hearing more about this topic and Tony’s thoughts on the importance of supporting law enforcement, tune in to the full episode of 93 WIBC’s Good Morning.

