Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 2/17/26: Beech Grove Officer Killed, AOC
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
The Democrats DHS shutdown is going to get kids killed – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dhs-inspector-general-funding-lapse/2026/02/16/id/1246325/
….why aren’t Republicans saying so?
Jesse Jackson Dead at 84
Democrats’ Munich meltdown exposes left’s intellectual void
In Canada, having traditional values means your radical
Another Trans mass shooting
Trump’s polls not doing great
Polling seems to look bad for everyone, but this for Democrats is a different level