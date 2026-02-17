Listen Live
Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 2/17/26: Beech Grove Officer Killed, AOC

Tony Katz: Beech Grove Officer Killed, AOC, Trump Polls

Published on February 17, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

Suspect Caught In Beech Grove Shooting, One Officer Has Died

​The Democrats DHS shutdown is going to get kids killed – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dhs-inspector-general-funding-lapse/2026/02/16/id/1246325/

….why aren’t Republicans saying so?

Jesse Jackson Dead at 84

Democrats’ Munich meltdown exposes left’s intellectual void

In Canada, having traditional values means your radical

Another Trans mass shooting

Trump’s polls not doing great

Polling seems to look bad for everyone, but this for Democrats is a different level

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News
