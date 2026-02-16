Suspect Identified In Beech Grove Shooting

Source: Indiana State Police

BEECH GROVE, Ind –State Police said Monday night that they have identified the man who they believe shot two Beech Grove Police Officers.

His name is Kenneth Terrell Johnson, 47, and he was last seen northwest of Beech Grove High School wearing a blue hoodie. He is still considered to be at large.

The search is centered near Emerson and Hornet avenues, right next to Beech Grove High School. People who live in the area are being urged to stay inside, lock their doors, and call 911 if they notice anything unusual.

Officers were first called to Diplomat Court around 5:37 p.m. for a disturbance. Within minutes, things escalated and shots were fired. By about 6:10 p.m., Emerson Avenue was shut down from Churchman Avenue to I‑465 while officers tried to find the man involved.

The two injured officers survived and they are being treated at Eskenazi Hospital.