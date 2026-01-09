Hoosiers Prepare for IU’s Peach Bowl Appearance

93WIBC’s First Day was joined by a couple of Hoosiers to look back on the Rose Bowl and also look ahead to the Peach Bowl as IU takes on Oregon once again.

Voice of IU Men’s Basketball & Football Don Fischer shares about his experience announcing for this historic football season, and his thoughts on the team overall as speculations arose around the transfer portal, along with Coach Curt Cignetti leaving for a higher paying college next season. He also gives his insight on what to expect from IU’s matchup with Oregon, in comparison to the last time they played earlier this season:

“This is a different Oregon team than it was back then, and Indiana is different than they were back then. So, it’s changed a little bit for both teams. But, I know this. This team will be as prepared as any team in the country… They will be ready to go.”

Then, IU Alum Dr. Walt DeArmitt, who attended both of IU’s Rose Bowl appearances, in 1968 and 2026, joins to reminisce about those experiences, and look forward to his trip to Georgia for the Peach Bowl. He also shares about how he became a Hoosier and how the love for Indiana University runs through his family.

