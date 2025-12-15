Governor Braun Signs Executive Order Easing Regulations on Transporting Propane Gas

WISH TV

STATEWIDE–Indiana Governor Mike Braun signed an executive order this weekend that temporarily waives hours-of service regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting propane gas in Indiana.

Braun says this ensures that Hoosiers will have access to critical heating fuel during the current weather. He says he was prompted to make this move because of the extraordinarily cold temperatures and heavy snow that has been falling across Indiana.

The executive order allows propane haulers to exceed standard driving hour limits, enabling faster and more efficient distribution of propane to homes, businesses, schools, and public buildings across the state. Thousands of Hoosiers rely on propane to heat their homes and keep essential services running. This waiver helps remove unnecessary barriers so propane can reach the people who need it most,” said Braun.

The executive order waives only the hours-of-service requirements under federal and state motor carrier regulations. All other motor carrier safety rules remain fully enforceable.

The waiver is effective immediately and will remain in effect through December 20, 2025, unless it is extended or terminated earlier by the Governor.