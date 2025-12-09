Police dog injured during break-in response near Patton Lake

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

MARTINSVILLE, Ind — A man and a police dog were injured during a shooting in Martinsville on Monday afternoon.

Deputies headed to a home on Belt Lane after the homeowner said someone was breaking in near Patton Lake. The first deputy got there, saw the door had been forced open, and called for backup, including a K-9 team.

Deputies surrounded the house and kept telling the man inside to come out. He refused, shouted back, and wouldn’t show his hands. He eventually stepped outside but still wouldn’t follow commands, so K-9 Bullet was sent in. The man hit Bullet several times with a large object, knocking the dog out.

Deputies then shot the man. They gave him medical care right away, and he was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis. No update yet on how he’s doing. Sheriff Richard Myers says Bullet is awake and moving around again.

Investigators are still working to learn what the man used to hit the dog and whether he had any connection to the homeowner. Body cameras recorded the whole thing. One deputy was also hurt after slipping on ice.