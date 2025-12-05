ISP: Indianapolis Man Arrested for Shooting Two Kirklin Town Marshals

(Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind.–An Indianapolis man accused of shooting two Kirklin Town Marshals in Clinton County last month was arrested on Thursday.

In an update Friday afternoon, State Police said 29-year-old Jehrome Bowens was arrested and charged with attempted murder, battery by means of a deadly weapon, theft, and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Bowens was released from a hospital in Indianapolis area hospital on Thursday and immediately taken to the Clinton County Jail.

The incident happened on November 18 when a Clinton County deputy conducted a traffic stop on State Road 29. The Kirklin Town Marshal’s Office assisted the deputy during the stop.

State Police say it was Bowens who fired a handgun at the officers and hit the two Kirklin marshals. One of the marshals had to be taken to a hospital. The other marshal was hit, but was wearing a bullet-resistant vest, which prevented injury.

There were four adults and one child in a vehicle where the traffic stop happened. One adult was hit by gunfire and had to be taken to a hospital, but survived. Two other adults and the child were not injured.