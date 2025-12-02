Best Quotes From National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

It’s officially December, so it’s now socially acceptable to break out the Christmas movies. Christmas movies are in their own category of quotable moments from Buddy the Elf to the Grinch, Home Alone, there’s an endless rolodex of timeless references. Today we are celebrating one of our favorites, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

This day in 1989, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation hit theaters. Thirty-six years later, the film remains a December staple—quoted endlessly, watched religiously, and loved for its absurd, heartfelt look at a “typical” American Christmas gone disastrously wrong.

Chevy Chase’s Clark Griswold once again led his colorful family into a festive frenzy involving 25,000 imported Italian twinkle lights, a SWAT team, an overcooked turkey, and one very memorable squirrel. This was also the film that solidified the icon that is Cousin Eddie.