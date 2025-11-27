Two Newly Sworn-In Soldiers Shot in Suspected Terror Attack

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

WASHINGTON — Two members of the West Virginia National Guard were shot near the White House on Wednesday in what officials say could have been an act of terrorism.

Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, had only been sworn in the day before. Both were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

On Thursday, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said that 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal drove across the country and carried out what she described as an “ambush-style” attack using a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver.

Lakanwal now faces charges of assault with intent to kill while armed, along with possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Pirro noted that the charges could become more serious depending on how the two soldiers recover. She also said it’s still too early to know what motivated the attack.

The release of Beckstrom and Wolfe’s names underscored the gravity of the incident: two young soldiers targeted less than 24 hours after taking their oath of service.