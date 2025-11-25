Illinois Tip Helps Indiana Police Catch Four in ATM Fraud Plot

Source: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office/facebook

MONROE COUNTY, Ind — Four Venezuelan men were arrested Sunday in Bloomington after police say they used a scheme known as “jackpotting” to steal cash from ATMs across several states.

Deputies acted on a tip from Pontiac, Illinois, where police had linked two vehicles to multiple ATM burglaries. License plate cameras later spotted the cars in Bloomington. When deputies pulled them over, they found laptops, cords, masks, license plates, and $3,500 in cash.

Investigators say the suspects had been tracked through Illinois, Michigan, and Indiana. In one case in Michigan, thieves made off with about $50,000. An attempted theft in Fishers was unsuccessful.

The four men — Deiverson Viloria‑Sanchez, Kevin Palacios Teran, Giovany Moren Santamaria, and Jose Agarita Turizo — are facing organized theft charges. So far, two have been formally charged as the investigation continues.