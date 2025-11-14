One Member of Indiana National Guard Killed in Boone County Crash
BOONE COUNTY, Ind.–One member of the Indiana National Guard was killed and three others were injured in a crash on Friday involving a military vehicle in Boone County.
The Indiana Department of Transportation said the crash happened on I-65 southbound near the interchange with I-865 at around 12:15 pm.
“The loss of any of our Guardsmen is tragic, and we offer deepest and heartfelt condolences to the soldiers’ families, loved ones and friends,” a statement from the Indiana National Guard read.
INDOT urges you to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
SEE ALSO
- One Member of Indiana National Guard Killed in Boone County Crash
- No More Monkeying Around: Chimp Returned After Zoo Escape
- Why An Update into a Whitestown Shooting Case Has Been Delayed
- Indiana Senate Says There Are “Not Enough Votes” on Redistricting
- Murder Charge Dropped in Plea Deal After ISP Trooper’s Death
More from WIBC 93.1 FM