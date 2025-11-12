Listen Live
Mesh Set to Close After 15 Years of Service

Published on November 12, 2025

Sorry We're Closed written message.
Source: Khairun Nisa / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Mesh, a restaurant located on Mass Avenue in Indianapolis, is closing on January 4 after being in business for 15 years.

Cunningham Restaurant Group says the building’s owner put the property up for sale.

Mesh was a restaurant that served brunch on weekends, and some of their most popular food items were the Amish Chicken, fried chicken and waffles, and scallops.

“Mesh was always intended to be a place where our neighbors could share meals and memories, and it’s been an incredible journey,” Mike Cunningham, the founder and CEO of Cunningham Restaurant Group, said. “While this chapter for Mesh is ending, our commitment to serving people is not, and we’re excited for what’s next for CRG.”

After Mesh opened, the company opened several restaurants in downtown Indianapolis and nearly 50 across Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio.

