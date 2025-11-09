Listen Live
NWS: Watch Out for Snow and Cold Temperatures Across Indiana

Published on November 9, 2025

Chilly Temperatures and Snow
NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Snow is supposed to fall across Indiana both Sunday and through portions of Monday.

“We’re going to start Monday morning probably in the mid to upper 20s with winds of 10 to 15 mph. That’s going to create wind chills in the 10 to 15 degree range,” said Andrew White, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

White says snowfall will affect the Monday morning rush hour the most all across Indiana.

“The strongest and heavy snow amounts will be near Lake Michigan, so we’re talking the South Bend and Gary areas. Once you get south of the lake, it’s going to be much lower. We’ll have amounts in Indianapolis around an inch. A lot of that will stick on grassy surfaces instead of the roads,” said White.

White believes the snow will wrap up early in the day Monday.

“After that, it will warm up as we get to the middle of the week with quiet weather after Monday night,” said White.

He’s also urging you to keep the winter coat and gloves handy because you’ll need them.

“It’s time to definitely to break those out as we’re going to be seeing temperatures that are much colder than anything we’ve experienced in the last six to eight months,” said White.

He does believe temperatures will get into the 50s and possibly even the 60s by the middle of the week.

