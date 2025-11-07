Source: Portland Press Herald / Getty

Farmers’ Almanac to Cease Publication After 208 Years

The iconic Farmers’ Almanac, a staple in American homes since 1818, has announced that its 2026 edition will be its last.

Citing rising financial pressures and the challenges of competing in today’s digital-first media landscape, the publication will close its doors after 208 years of providing weather forecasts, gardening tips, and folk wisdom.

Founded by David Young and Jacob Mann, the Maine-based Farmers’ Almanac has long been celebrated for its unique long-range weather predictions, derived from a secret formula involving sunspots, lunar cycles, and planetary positions.

Over the years, it has also offered practical advice, trivia, and natural remedies, becoming a trusted resource for farmers, gardeners, and weather enthusiasts.

Despite its loyal readership, the almanac struggled to keep pace with the shift to digital platforms, where real-time weather updates and lifestyle content dominate.

The costs of printing and distribution, coupled with declining newsstand sales, further compounded its challenges.

Editor Sandi Duncan expressed gratitude to readers, stating:

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the end of what has been an annual tradition in millions of homes for hundreds of years.” RELATED | Farmers’ Almanac Timeline of their History

The 2026 edition will mark the end of an era, closing a remarkable chapter in American publishing history.