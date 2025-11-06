Kraft’s “Apple Pie” Mac & Cheese Hilarious Celebrity Backer

Thanksgiving is just weeks away and we can almost smell the turkey cooking! We can’t overlook the anticipation of the sides that really make the holiday worth being thankful for (we kid) like green bean casserole, mash potatoes, and cranberry sauce. Plus, even Ozempic couldn’t keep us away from some pumpkin pie, pecan pie, any pie really.

What if you could enjoy a side and dessert at the same time? Why? Because ‘MERICA.

Kraft has announced a new holiday twist on their most traditional dish. For the love of cheese, Kraft is selling apple pie-flavored mac and cheese. You can buy a package online. If you need a little convincing, the team at Kraft looked no further than someone America knows very well for their love of pie…. Jason Biggs.

Yes, Jason Biggs, aka Jim Levenstein in the 1999 classic, “American Pie.” If it’s been a few years since you’ve watched the movie, let’s just say Biggs did a lot of growing up when he got curious with an apple pie.

Naturally, this celebrity endorsement was truly a match made in (7 minutes of) heaven!

Hammer loves Biggs leaning in on the joke, but Nigel is a little torn considering Kraft is a wholesome family company. Listen to them discuss during a round of “Are you okay with this?”