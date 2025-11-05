Listen Live
National

UPS Plane on the Way to Honolulu Crashed in Louisville

Published on November 4, 2025

US-AVIATION-ACCIDENT-UPS
Source: LEANDRO LOZADA / Getty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A UPS plane crashed in Louisville, Kentucky Tuesday after it took off and was on its way to Honolulu, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Nov. 4, after departing from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky,” the FAA said.

The Louisville Metro Police Department and other emergencies agencies say the plane caught fire, with live aerial footage showing the red-orange glow of flames spreading across the ground near the airport perimeter, where black smoke rose into the sky.

Deputies say injuries have been reported among the crew members on board, though it still has not been determined how many people were injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the crash.

