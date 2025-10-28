Circle City Broadcasting Reaches Agreement to Purchase WRTV-ABC for $83 Million

WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS— Circle City Broadcasting, the parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23, announced Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire WRTV-ABC from The E.W. Scripps Company for $83 million.

The announcement was made by DuJuan McCoy, owner, president, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting.

Circle City Broadcasting is a privately held media company that is majority owned, operated, and controlled by McCoy, a veteran broadcaster and former owner of Bayou City Broadcasting. The company currently owns and operates two television stations in the Indianapolis market — WISH-TV, the local CW affiliate, and WNDY, a MyNetwork affiliate. The company also operates Circulus Digital Media, a global digital marketing and technology company.

“As a native of Indianapolis and a career small business owner, I am excited to expand Circle City Broadcasting’s footprint with the acquisition of WRTV-ABC,” said McCoy. “This strategic transaction reinforces our long-term commitment to Indiana, enhances our current broadcast capabilities, and creates meaningful value for both our audiences and our advertisers across Indiana.”

McCoy added, “ABC’s high-profile programming — including Monday Night Football, College Football, NBA and WNBA regular season games, playoffs, finals, and Super Bowl LXI in 2027 and Super Bowl LXV in 2031 — pairs perfectly with WISH-TV’s more than 90 hours per week of live local news and entertainment. It also complements the 100-plus live local and regional sporting events on WNDY, along with WRTV’s local news programming. Together, these properties strengthen our position as a formidable, Indianapolis-based, locally owned and operated media company dedicated to serving all communities in Indiana with purpose-driven content.”

The transaction is expected to close following approval by the Federal Communications Commission.