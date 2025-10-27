Listen Live
Report: Braun Could Call Lawmakers Back Early to Redraw Maps

The governor’s office declined to comment on the IBJ report.

October 27, 2025

Mike Braun on Redistricting
INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun could call a special session of the Indiana legislature as soon as Monday to redraw the state’s congressional maps, according to a report from the Indianapolis Business Journal.

The IBJ cites multiple sources familiar with Braun’s plans, including three who spoke on background and five others who confirmed a session is coming, though the timing and location remain unclear.

Braun could announce his plans during the state GOP’s Fall Dinner, where he’s scheduled to speak alongside Republican National Committee Chair Joe Gruters.

If Braun moves forward, the special session would likely happen before lawmakers gather for their organizational day on November 18 — a mostly ceremonial event that marks the start of the next session.

The push to redraw Indiana’s congressional lines is part of a broader national effort, encouraged by former President Donald Trump, aimed at giving Republicans an electoral advantage in future elections. States like Missouri, Texas, and North Carolina have already approved new maps, while others, including Indiana, Ohio, Nebraska, Kansas, and Louisiana, are still considering changes.

