Hogsett, Leaders Celebrate Indy Hotel Topping-Off

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — City leaders celebrated a milestone in downtown’s transformation Friday as Mayor Joe Hogsett joined developers and construction crews for a topping-off ceremony at the 38-story Signia by Hilton Indianapolis—now the tallest hotel in the city.

“What a day. What a celebration,” Hogsett said, addressing the crowd near the base of the tower. “It’s an honor to be here on behalf of the city of Indianapolis, and truly, it is remarkable to see just how far we’ve come.”

The 800-room luxury hotel, rising next to the Indiana Convention Center, has quickly become a symbol of the city’s growth. Hogsett noted that just a year ago, the site was a foundation slab.

“Signia by Hilton has become the tallest hotel in Indianapolis,” he said. “And with its skywalk connecting to the expanding Indiana Convention Center, our city will boast over 5,200 connected hotel rooms—the most of any convention center in the country.”

AECOM Hunt Vice President Bill Sewell praised the workforce behind the project, noting that 90% of the tradespeople are Hoosiers and 42% hail from Marion County.

“We’re just blessed to have the caliber of team we’ve assembled here,” Sewell said.

More than 2,300 workers have contributed so far, with up to 2,000 more expected before completion. Over 100 Indiana-based firms have played a role.

Kathy Heneghan, general manager of the property, said the hotel marks Signia by Hilton’s Midwest debut.

“Signia by Hilton’s first hotel in the Midwest is reshaping the skyline and redefining hospitality in this region,” she said.

Set to open in 2026, the hotel will feature seven dining concepts, a rooftop bar and pool, wellness-focused rooms, and Club Signia—a premium experience with personalized service. Direct connections to Lucas Oil Stadium and the convention center are expected to boost the city’s tourism and convention business.