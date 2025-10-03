Listen Live
Local

Hogsett, Leaders Celebrate Indy Hotel Topping-Off

Set to open in 2026, the hotel will feature seven dining concepts, a rooftop bar and pool.

Published on October 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Joe Hogsett
Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — City leaders celebrated a milestone in downtown’s transformation Friday as Mayor Joe Hogsett joined developers and construction crews for a topping-off ceremony at the 38-story Signia by Hilton Indianapolis—now the tallest hotel in the city.

“What a day. What a celebration,” Hogsett said, addressing the crowd near the base of the tower. “It’s an honor to be here on behalf of the city of Indianapolis, and truly, it is remarkable to see just how far we’ve come.”

The 800-room luxury hotel, rising next to the Indiana Convention Center, has quickly become a symbol of the city’s growth. Hogsett noted that just a year ago, the site was a foundation slab.

“Signia by Hilton has become the tallest hotel in Indianapolis,” he said. “And with its skywalk connecting to the expanding Indiana Convention Center, our city will boast over 5,200 connected hotel rooms—the most of any convention center in the country.”

AECOM Hunt Vice President Bill Sewell praised the workforce behind the project, noting that 90% of the tradespeople are Hoosiers and 42% hail from Marion County.

“We’re just blessed to have the caliber of team we’ve assembled here,” Sewell said.

More than 2,300 workers have contributed so far, with up to 2,000 more expected before completion. Over 100 Indiana-based firms have played a role.

Kathy Heneghan, general manager of the property, said the hotel marks Signia by Hilton’s Midwest debut.

“Signia by Hilton’s first hotel in the Midwest is reshaping the skyline and redefining hospitality in this region,” she said.

Set to open in 2026, the hotel will feature seven dining concepts, a rooftop bar and pool, wellness-focused rooms, and Club Signia—a premium experience with personalized service. Direct connections to Lucas Oil Stadium and the convention center are expected to boost the city’s tourism and convention business.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
One America
Local

Safety Concerns Close OneAmerica Offices in Indy

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Mike Braun Tuesday News Conference
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Governor Braun Call The Special Session And Redistrict

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Violence In Indianapolis: 5 Dead In 16 Hours

Police lights
Local

Police Say “Unverified Threat” was Made on Westfield High School

Bills in high denominations
Local

Applications Being Accepted for Housing Program in Indiana

Police lights
Local

Suspect Arrested, Woman Identified in Fatal Indy East Side Shooting

Courtney Boose
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Indianapolis Makes National News For All The Wrong Reasons

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close