Governor Braun Highlights State Police Success

Source: Indiana State Police / Indiana State Police

STATEWIDE – Governor Mike Braun visited three Indiana State Police Posts on Wednesday, to commend troopers for their successes in keeping Hoosier communities safe, highlighting significant wins in drug seizures, highway safety, and the protection of children.

The Governor’s tour included stops at District 52 in Marion County, District 14 in Tippecanoe County, and District 22 in Allen County, where he personally thanked officers for their dedication.

“The State of Indiana is proud of our police officers, and we appreciate the work they’re doing to remove deadly fentanyl and illegal firearms from our streets, stop drunk driving fatalities, and put criminals who threaten Hoosiers’ lives in prison,” Governor Braun said.

Staggering Drug Seizure Totals

Statewide, the Indiana State Police have made a dramatic impact on the illegal drug trade this year, with impressive seizure totals:

Over 51 pounds of deadly fentanyl

64,506 fentanyl pills

272.6 pounds of methamphetamine

195 pounds of cocaine

71.8 pounds of heroin

These efforts have led to 103 arrests related to fentanyl dealing and trafficking.

Specifically, Governor Braun celebrated the officers in Tippecanoe County (District 14) for removing a staggering 58,767 deadly fentanyl pills from the community. In Allen County (District 22), officers were recognized for seizing 15 pounds of fentanyl and 2,500 pills.

Fighting Gun Violence and DWI

Troopers were also recognized for their work in removing illegal weapons from the streets. In Marion County (District 52), officers have removed 47 illegal firearms from Indianapolis streets, while in Allen County, troopers took 34 illegal firearms out of circulation.

On Indiana highways, State Police are saving lives through increased enforcement. Arrests for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OWI) are up, which has correlated with an 11.7% reduction in collision fatalities involving an intoxicated driver compared to last year.

Protecting Hoosier Children

Governor Braun also highlighted the State Police’s targeted initiative, Operation Guardian Angel, which focuses on keeping children safe from abusers and predators. Since its launch in August, the operation has already yielded 48 arrests, including 14 hands-on offenders, and successfully identified dozens more children who were at risk.

The Governor’s visits aimed to shine a spotlight on the tangible, positive effects that the State Police are having on public safety in both major metropolitan areas and across the state.